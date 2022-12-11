Upticks in bicycle accidents on UC Davis campus brings community to promote safety

Data released by UC Davis shows stats from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, showing a total of 156 accidents reported — or a 43% increase — compared to 2019.

DAVIS, Calif. — Bikes are one of the most popular ways for students to get around UC Davis' campus.

"People say that Davis is the biking capital of the world," said Duke Cha, a recent UC Davis graduate.Data released by UC Davis shows stats from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, showing a total of 156 accidents reported — or a 43% increase — compared to 2019.

However, a spike in crashes on campus this year has students and police concerned.

Solo bike crashes with injuries accounts for 36 of the crashes while car vs. bike with injury accidents accounts for 14 of them.

"It's very shocking. It sounds like way too many accidents are happening for a bike town like Davis," said Ana-Lucette Naranjo-Fernandez, a fourth year UC Davis student.

Some think the problem could be solved.

"I do believe that there's a lot of improvements that we can have towards bike safety, especially with people who are driving automobiles and their mindfulness towards the needs of bikers," said Cha.

Back in May, a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a garbage truck while riding her bike on Hutchison Drive at Dairy Rd. Cha was also struck by a car while riding his bike near the campus in June.

"I was actually hit by a truck while commuting and I ended up being taken to the ambulance. The doctor told me I had broken four ribs, and it was very hard," said Cha.

Several months later, Cha has decided to spring into action — making it his mission to spread awareness and promote bike safety around the campus of UC Davis. He, along with members of the San Francisco Zion Church, passed out brochures along with reflective lights to students Sunday.

"Nobody wants to hear stories like what happened last May to circulate around here. So it's a very positive thing because we're all putting in effort as a community together to make sure that stories like these won't pop up as often," said Cha.

"I think it's good to know the.se kinds of facts and also to tell friends that do bike around to kind of warn them and tell them to wear their helmets or always look both ways and watch out for cars," said Naranjo-Fernandez.

UC Davis says they have two campus wide groups looking into the uptick in crashes.

In the meantime, they want to remind everyone that bikes and scooters are all subject to the same road rules as cars such as stopping at stop signs and using lights at night.