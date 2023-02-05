UC Davis classes after 6 p.m. to be taught remotely amid recent stabbings

UC Davis officials announced Tuesday that evening classes are moving online as a safety measure while police investigate three stabbings.

DAVIS, Calif. — A recent string of stabbings in Davis pushed UC Davis officials to move classes after 6 p.m. online and away from campus.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a news conference Tuesday they worked with the Academic Senate to put the policy in place until further notice.

As for students with classes before 6 p.m., university officials said they will be providing all-day transportation to students in and out of campus through their Safe Rides program.

Law enforcement officers from UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley are also in Davis to assist with patrolling in and around the campus.

“We are using all the resources that we have here, combined with the city of Davis and some of the allied agencies around Davis and Yolo counties, to put together the best effort we can to be able to identify, apprehend and ultimately arrest the person responsible for these crimes,” said UC Davis Chief of Police Joseph A. Farrow.

He said the university contracted with security companies to bring on more people to patrol the campus.

According to Farrow, nine law enforcement vehicles are patrolling the campus, along with 12 officers.

University officials described the law enforcement presence as three times the amount UC Davis typically has.

“We are trying really really hard to allow our students to still come onto campus, to do what they’re supposed to do, and to study, but do it in a safe way,” Farrow said.