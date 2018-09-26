UC Davis, the city of Davis, and Yolo County have come to an agreement that will see UC Davis commit towards building more housing for students and housing their new student growth.

It’s a move considered to address the economic issues related to campus growth, collaboration during the Long Range Development Plan, and a housing crisis for UC Davis students and Davis residents.

Here's what UC Davis has agreed to do:

Grow the number of beds available to students

With a baseline of 9,818, the goal is to have at least 15,000 beds by fall 2023

10,500 beds would be the marker for fall 2019

12,500 beds would be the marker for fall 2021

Make payments to the city and county if they fall short on the number of beds to students

The University has agreed to pay the city and county $500 for each bed not delivered within six months of their agreed upon date.

Provide housing to cover new enrollment

There is a commitment from the University to provide housing to cover new enrollment that exceeded what is projected in the Long Range Development plan.

A West Village Housing project that is expected to add 1,000 new beds in 2020 and 2,265 in 2021 will continue as scheduled and keep the university on track to build more housing. Efforts will also be made for plans regarding the future of Unitrans and to improve bike and pedestrian experiences.

The University agreed to a number of traffic improvement projects that will see them contribute $2.3 million for areas including the Richards/I-80 interchange, County Road 98, Russell Boulevard Bike Path west of Highway 113, and the Russell Boulevard corridor.

