UC Davis to end COVID-19 state of emergency

Both the university's public health policy and the Daily Symptom Survey will end at the end of the month.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — University of California, Davis is set to end its COVID state of emergency along with the state on Feb. 28.

"While we still have infections in our community, the impact on our lives is much different from when the pandemic started three years ago. Disease prevention has shifted in that time from public health requirements to individual responsibility," Chancellor Gary S. May wrote online.

Both the university's Public Health Policy 290-01 and the Daily Symptom Survey will end at the end of the month.

The Public Health Policy 290-01 includes requirements such as reporting positive COVID-19 diagnosis and test results, employee participation in the university symptom monitoring process, masks required at some places and encouraged indoors, and compliance with the UC COVID vaccine policy.

People are encouraged to report positive cases of COVID and continue to test.

Free antigen kits will be available through the end of the academic year. The kits can be found at the Memorial Union information desk, student residence halls, and the front desks at the Activities and Recreation Center and Shields Library.

By Feb. 28, people must be up to date on their booster shots or submit a form to decline the booster. The initial vaccine series is required.

Healthcare facilities on campus may have their own measures such as masking.

Watch more on ABC10: Gov. Newsom says California leads country in education, some disagree