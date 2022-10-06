UC Davis cancels graduation mid-ceremony because of the heat, some students don't get to walk across the stage

The university invites those who did not get to walk at Friday morning's ceremony to "return with their families for a separate ceremony this Sunday."

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis stopped graduation amid the ceremony Friday because of the heat, leaving many graduates without the opportunity to walk across the stage.

On Friday morning at around 10:56, UC Davis posted on Twitter saying those who had crossed the stage at graduation did not need to stay until the end of the ceremony. The university encouraged those who had walked across the stage to go to Hutchinson FIeld where cold water and air conditioning were located.

As of 1:15 p.m. it was 93 degrees on campus according to the National Weather Service.

"Based on health and public safety concerns due to heat and at the urging of the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety, we had to end today’s commencement ceremony early," the school said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"We deeply regret that some students did not get a chance to walk across the stage," the university wrote in a statement. "We appreciate your understanding and know this has been frustrating."

From the UC Davis commencement live stream a speaker said, "Attention UC Davis graduates: On behalf of the fire department and public safety, considering the heat conditions that we are all aware of, unfortunately, we believe it is in the best interest of those graduates on the field to please vacate the field and head towards Hutchinson Field where we have some cooling stations. Again, on behalf of the university, we believe we have reached dangerous conditions. We would like to honor our graduates that have not made it to the field, but in the interest of public safety we ask you to leave the field."

Watch the moment when a UC Davis speaker makes the announcement:

To grads/families on the field RIGHT NOW - it is extremely hot. If you have crossed the stage, you DO NOT need to stay to the end. Feel free to leave and head to Hutchison Field where there is COLD water and air conditioning at the UCenter. We're working on a stadium announcement — UC Davis (@ucdavis) June 10, 2022

Many students and their families took to social media to express their frustration with the decision.

Almost passed out from heat exhaustion at the @ucdavis graduation. I really wanted to walk the stage but I had to leave. It was so bad and so hot!! I’m bummed out! First in my family to graduate from uni and I couldn’t enjoy it! This event was poorly planned :( #UCDavisGrad pic.twitter.com/y7L3Euk6Mq — monii ⁷ ⋈ || Chan’s Peruvian gf (@Moonchild_Monii) June 10, 2022

UC Davis cancelled our graduation!! We were not allowed to walk the stage and told us to go home!! Over 2k students wide not walk the stage. This was poor planning from the school and we demand a proper explanation from the school board!! — ᴮᴱElle⁷ ⟭⟬ (@JoonKookStyless) June 10, 2022

Northern California is in the grips of hot and potentially dangerous weather Friday before big changes by the end of the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Northern California Valley locations for dangerous heat potential. The warning begins at 11 a.m. and expires at 10 p.m. The temperatures are expected to rise to 102-107 degrees by the afternoon but very warm temperatures will continue into the evening. It's expected to be around 80 degrees until around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Special care should be taken to stay indoors and find air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day. Seniors, pets, and children are especially at risk as well as people unhoused or those working or recreating outdoors.

Saturday will be hot as well with high temperatures above 100 degrees.

Sunday will be a day of rapid changes. Wind will kick up during the day and after days of hot weather created a fire risk for part of Sunday. Valley temperatures will fall and many locations will only warm to the upper 80s.

Sunday afternoon and evening the Sierra and Coastal Range will see a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rail totals are expected to be light but rain on a weekend in June always catches people off guard so pay special attention if you are doing anything outdoors or camping Sunday.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include the following:

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Nausea

The symptoms of heat stroke are as follows:

High body temperature

Absence of sweating

Difficulty breathing

