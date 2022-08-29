x
Davis

UC Davis hate incident under investigation

The UC Davis chancellor said campus police have determined the Sunday incident is a concern to the campus community.

DAVIS, Calif. — Four men are being accused of hanging an antisemitic banner over Highway 113 bicycle overpass, according to a statement from the UC Davis Chancellor.

Chancellor Gary S. May said Sunday that according to a report, a similar incident happened last weekend too. The chancellor said campus police have determined the incident is a concern to the campus community.

"We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here. We encourage our community to stand against antisemitism and racism," May wrote in a statement.

