UC Davis Health to expand services in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — UC Davis Health plans to expand services in Elk Grove with its 20-acre land purchase.

The land, located on the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive, is part of a plan to develop a regional health care system.

“As the only academic medical center in the region, we are making our nationally ranked patient care more convenient by bringing our experts directly into local neighborhoods,” said UC Davis Health CEO David Lubarsky. “Everything we do is about bringing a better and more convenient level of care to the people we serve.”

UC Davis Health collaborated with city leaders to plan for parking, traffic and impacts of surrounding developments.

“UC Davis Health is anticipating the future needs of our community. Their regional plan will expand local outpatient services and support the health and vitality of our residents and the economy as we continue to grow,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “We appreciate their investment in Elk Grove’s future.”

There are more than a dozen UC Davis Health neighborhood clinics in the Sacramento area.

Other Expansions

Development of new healthcare hub in Folsom at Highway 50 and East Bidwell Street

Outpatient clinic in Folsom to open in 2025

Land purchase in Rocklin near Highway 65 and Whitney Ranch neighborhood

Update to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento

