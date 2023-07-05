'It's crazy to go back to normalcy' | UC Davis students return to night classes

The Safe Ride program will continue to operate with extended hours for the time being.

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis students are back to attending in-person evening classes for the first time since police arrested the man suspected of stabbing three people in the city.

Two people were killed, including a UC Davis student, in the stabbings and another woman was injured. However, despite the suspected killer being taken off the streets, students are still fearful and concerned about walking to their classes, especially at night.

Just a week ago, the series of stabbings around UC Davis forced some classes to be canceled or go online.

Following the arrest, students are physically returning to night classes for the first time Monday.

"I feel like everyone's still a bit anxious and on edge," said Chloe Ricci, a senior at UC Davis. "I mean, it's crazy to go back to normalcy after what has happened in this past week."

Students say they're still mourning the loss of two community members. One of those was their classmate Karim Abou Najm, who was biking home after classes when he was stabbed to death.

"I've been struggling and I know a lot of students have too because a student was lost and a well-known member of our community," said Parker Powell, a second-year student. "And so it's been hard dealing with that and like trying to keep up with our school work and everything."

Chancellor Gary May issued a letter last week asking students to reach out if they need help. He also said the Academic Senate extended the undergraduate passed/not passed deadline to Friday, May 19. It’s something students requested.

"Last week, I didn't go to a single class," said Pele Pangea, a second-year student. "Like, I went to two and our whole quarter was put on hold, so I think people need the extension of pass/no pass right now just because fear and there was no school and we have midterms again today, tomorrow."

May says there is no one way to process and grieve. The school is offering students access to many different resources and services to help them navigate.

"I have my own therapist, so I haven't but my friends have and they say that the therapists are good...," said Naya Spencer, a second-year student. "Every time you go to the webpage at Davis, it shows like you're not alone and it has like a health crisis number. So yeah, I think Davis does a good job."

Students now want professors to be understanding of the circumstances too.

"I know there were some people that were not blessed with understanding professors and said this attendance grade is worth more than your life at this moment and that's not, not acceptable," said Pangea.

The Safe Ride program will continue to operate with extended hours for the time being.

