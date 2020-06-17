UC Davis plans to partially reopen campus amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials said academic advisors will work with students who have majors that require in-person classes if they cannot return for the fall due to the coronavirus.

"The benefits of a residential education go beyond classes and instruction," said university Chancellor Gary S. May in a news release. "We look forward to providing that experience for our students — all in keeping with the guidance of our health authorities."

University officials said that the fall quarter will begin on Sept. 30 and the campus will mostly offer online courses. However, UC Davis will have some in-person classes as well for those that cannot be held remotely.

UC Davis officials said the university would accommodate students for personal circumstances or if they are in the high-risk group for severe coronavirus symptoms. Academic advisors will work with students whose major requires in-person instruction, officials said.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, UC Davis will offer in-person courses in larger classrooms than usual.

On-campus residence halls, dining commons and other food services will follow health officials' guidelines to encourage students to practice social distancing. Student services will continue to offer services online.

Before entering the library, campus study spaces, computer labs or the Memorial Union, students will have to wear a face covering. UC Davis is also placing hand sanitization stations for students as well.

Officials said the university will allow students to attend classes "via alternate means" in March. Instructors were given the green light to move part of all of their remaining court content online.

While Yolo County let its stay-at-home orders expired, people are required to wear a face-covering for almost everyone while they are outside.

As of publication, Yolo County health officials reported 255 coronavirus cases reported and 24 reported deaths.

