UC Davis professor fired after Title IX investigation found he sexually assaulted student

According to UC Davis, their Title IX Office concluded Dr. Ting Guo sexually assaulted a high school student who worked in his lab.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Board of Regents of the University of California announced Thursday UC Davis professor Dr. Ting Guo from the university's Chemistry Department was dismissed from their faculty.

An investigation by the UC Davis Title IX Office found Guo sexually assaulted a high school student who had worked in his laboratory. The Regent recommended Guo be fired.

He had been on administrative leave since an investigation into his conduct was launched in early 2021.

“We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately,” said UC Chancellor May. “Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support.”

May asked the Title IX Office to set up an independent, external review of all UC Davis programs involving youths. The review is being done by Eve Peek Fichtner, a partner with the law firm of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo.

They will be looking at:

Protections for minors in all youth programs in university facilities from 2010 to the present

Whether anyone in a leadership position in the chemistry department knew or should have known about sexual misconduct concerns related to Ting Guo between 2010 and 2021

For more information and resources for sexual assault survivors, visit sexualviolence.ucdavis.edu.