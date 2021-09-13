UC Davis ranked among top public universities in America

Rankings from US News & World Report placed UC Davis among the top 10 public universities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Six out of the top 10 public universities in the country are in California, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

There was also a strong among the universities when both private and public universities were factored into the rankings. Here's how the UC campuses ranked among the top 100 public and private universities:

UCLA - #20

UC Berkeley - #22

UC Santa Barbara - #28

UC San Diego - #34

UC Irvine - #36

UC Davis - #38

UC Riverside - #83

UC Merced - #93

“These rankings underscore the world-class education UC provides,” said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D in a news release. “Access, affordability, and excellence remain hallmarks of the University. We are pleased that U.S. News and World Report continues to recognize UC for its achievements.”

In addition to joining the top 10 public universities, UC Davis also stood out in rankings for value to veterans, quality of undergraduate teaching, sustainability, and health services for students.

Each fall, U.S. News and World Report publish their list of best American colleges and universities. The criteria are based off of academic reputation, financial resources, and undergraduate admissions selectivity, according to U.S. News & World Report.