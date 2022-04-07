UC Davis veterinary and agriculture departments recognized in 2022 World Rankings

UC Davis was ranked 1st in the country and 2nd in the world in both subjects.

Example video title will go here for this video

UC Davis's overall score in the agriculture and forestry department was 92.4 and their overall score in the veterinary science department was 94.2, ranking them 1st in the country and 2nd in the world in both subjects.

"I’m proud that UC Davis continues to be recognized for the world-class education it provides as well as for the impact of its research and service,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May in a news release.

The School of Veterinary Medicine has more than 700 students enrolled and pursuing their degrees and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences has nearly 7,400 undergraduates and 1,090 graduate students enrolled.

"My students are the cream of the crop, of course," Karl Jandrey, the Associate Dean of Admissions and Student Programs at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine said, "but also the faculty, staff and colleagues I get to work with on a daily basis here are the movers and shakers. They're the leaders, the book writers, the discoverers of new information that lead to improvements in animal health, human health and environmental ecology."

UC Davis was also ranked 43rd in the world and tied for 18th in the country in the category of life sciences and medicine.

For the first time this year, the diversity of a university's international research network was considered in the 2022 QS World Rankings.

Overall, 1,553 universities across the world were analyzed.