x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Davis

Sexual assault reported at UC Davis on bike path

The sexual assault happened on Sept. 28 around 7:30 p.m. along the bike path between Kleiber Hall Drive and Sprocket Bikeway.

More Videos

DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department said Friday it's investigating an on-campus sexual assault.

The Santa Rosa Police Department contacted the campus police department on Wednesday about a sexual assault. The sexual assault happened on Sept. 28 around 7:30 p.m. along the bike path between Kleiber Hall Drive and Sprocket Bikeway.

Police said the possible suspect was a man about 5'11" with a darker complexion and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 530-754-2677.

Confidential Resources

Find more resources HERE.

Safety Tips from UC Davis Police

  • Always be alert to your surroundings. 
  • Be aware of the location and situation that will make you vulnerable to crime, especially in darkness. 
  • Avoid people and situations that make you nervous. Trust Your Instincts! 
  • Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible. 
  • Try not to travel alone. Always try to vary your routes to and from work or school. 
  • Walk confidently and at a steady pace, making eye contact with people when walking. 
  • Use UC Davis Police Safe Rides after-hours on campus by calling 530-754-COPS or download the free TransLoc App to your smartphone device. 
  • If you ever feel you or others are in danger, call 9-1-1. 

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

New video released of arrests in Placer County sexual predator sting operation

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out