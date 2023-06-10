Sexual assault reported at UC Davis on bike path

DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department said Friday it's investigating an on-campus sexual assault.
The Santa Rosa Police Department contacted the campus police department on Wednesday about a sexual assault. The sexual assault happened on Sept. 28 around 7:30 p.m. along the bike path between Kleiber Hall Drive and Sprocket Bikeway.
Police said the possible suspect was a man about 5'11" with a darker complexion and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information can call the police department at 530-754-2677.
Confidential Resources
- Center for Advocacy, Resources, and Education (CARE)
- Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS)
- Academic and Staff Assistance Program (ASAP)
- Women's Resources and Research Center (WRRC)
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA) Resources Center
- UC Davis Ombuds Office
- Family Protection and Legal Assistance Clinic
- Empower Yolo
- Women Escaping a Violent Environment (WEAVE)
- My Sister's House
Find more resources HERE.
Safety Tips from UC Davis Police
- Always be alert to your surroundings.
- Be aware of the location and situation that will make you vulnerable to crime, especially in darkness.
- Avoid people and situations that make you nervous. Trust Your Instincts!
- Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible.
- Try not to travel alone. Always try to vary your routes to and from work or school.
- Walk confidently and at a steady pace, making eye contact with people when walking.
- Use UC Davis Police Safe Rides after-hours on campus by calling 530-754-COPS or download the free TransLoc App to your smartphone device.
- If you ever feel you or others are in danger, call 9-1-1.
