Sexual assault reported at UC Davis on bike path

The sexual assault happened on Sept. 28 around 7:30 p.m. along the bike path between Kleiber Hall Drive and Sprocket Bikeway.

DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department said Friday it's investigating an on-campus sexual assault.

The Santa Rosa Police Department contacted the campus police department on Wednesday about a sexual assault. The sexual assault happened on Sept. 28 around 7:30 p.m. along the bike path between Kleiber Hall Drive and Sprocket Bikeway.

Police said the possible suspect was a man about 5'11" with a darker complexion and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 530-754-2677.

Confidential Resources

Find more resources HERE.

Safety Tips from UC Davis Police

Always be alert to your surroundings.

Be aware of the location and situation that will make you vulnerable to crime, especially in darkness.

Avoid people and situations that make you nervous. Trust Your Instincts!

Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible.

Try not to travel alone. Always try to vary your routes to and from work or school.

Walk confidently and at a steady pace, making eye contact with people when walking.

Use UC Davis Police Safe Rides after-hours on campus by calling 530-754-COPS or download the free TransLoc App to your smartphone device.

If you ever feel you or others are in danger, call 9-1-1.

