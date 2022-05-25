Student dies after being hit by a garbage truck on UC Davis campus

A female student was reportedly riding her bike along Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive through campus on May 25 at 8 a.m. when she was struck

DAVIS, Calif. — A student at UC Davis has died after being hit by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday morning.

The female student was riding her bike along Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive on campus at 8 a.m. when she was struck, according to UC Davis Police Department.

She was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

“On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” said Chancellor Gary S. May in a press release. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.”

This incident was the second time this week a bicyclist was hit and killed by a garbage truck in the Sacramento area.

UC Davis has encouraged impacted families and student peers to take advantage of community support and resources on campus in grieving an untimely death.

The student's name has not yet been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

We share our deepest condolences with her family and we share in the pain of their loss. In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life. https://t.co/kQJbKMzSqw — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) May 25, 2022

