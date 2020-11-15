UC Davis student tests positive for coronavirus after attending fraternity party

UC Davis officials said the fraternity party, which had from 10 to 20 people attending, broke both university's and county's quarantine guidelines.

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 12 university officials said.

UC Davis officials said the student is a member of Theta Chi under quarantine at their parent's home as Yolo County and the university conducted contact tracing.

University officials said the same fraternity held a party that had from 10 to 20 attendees the same day the student tested positive. It's not clear if the student tested positive were at the same gathering.

Officials said the party violates both the university's and county's quarantine guidelines. Professional cleaners were hired to have clean the house.

There are 10 students who live in the Theta Chi Fraternity house, which is off-campus. Nine students were ordered to move into quarantine designated apartments on campus the following day.

One student is completing his quarantine at the fraternity house so that he could take care of the pets. It is not clear if the student tested positive lives in the fraternity house.

Yolo County Public Health Chancellor Gary S. May said he is disappointed in learning the students violating health guidelines.

"I urge everyone in our community to follow public health guidelines and mandates," May said. "Including wearing face coverings, socially distancing from one another and washing your hands frequently."

UC Davis students who think they have were exposed to the coronavirus should call 530-752-2349.