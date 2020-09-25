UC Davis students return to campus for distance learning

Hundreds of UC Davis students returned to the campus dorms, however things will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DAVIS, Calif. — As roughly 13,000 UC Davis students return to campus, the university is taking precautions to keep students and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Working closely with state and county health officials to welcome students back, UC Davis is implementing numerous safety protocols in an effort to keep people safe.

Cindy Schorzman, Medical Director at UC Davis, said each student living on campus will be alerted by phone to take their weekly COVID-19 test. If a student refuses testing, they will be asked to move out.

Students began moving onto campus on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and has been staggered since then to keep the collection of people moving onto campus smaller than in the past. The school also plans to conduct a "saliva-based COVID-19 screening process" as well as contact tracing for individuals who test positive for coronavirus.

“From what I can tell in movies, it would be way more fun," Adreanna Perez said. "You would get to meet your new roommates, have as many people as you want help you move in, [and] take a bunch of pictures smiling without a mask.”

And unlike past years when students would have roommates, Perez will have to live alone, another safety measure the university has activated for the school year. There’s also a strict no guest policy and nobody is allowed on the floor who doesn’t live there.

If someone on campus does test positive for COVID-19, the university has set aside quarantine facilities to utilize.

“I think because of the campus screening process, both doing nasal and saliva testing for students on a weekly basis, hopefully if something does start to cause concern, we can put students in isolation sooner,” Branden Petitt, Director of the Office of Student Development at UC Davis, said.

Watch more: