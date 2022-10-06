UC Davis making changes to Sunday graduation after heat cancels Friday's ceremony

The university will offer a "cooling center" on campus where family and friends can watch the graduation ceremony.

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis is making changes to its Sunday commencement plans a day after its Friday ceremony was abruptly canceled due to heat-related illnesses, university officials say.

Gates at UC Davis Health Stadium will open at 6 a.m. Sunday and students are asked to be seated on the field by the graduation's 7 a.m. start time, the university says.

During the Sunday ceremony, students will be able to have their names read and walk across the stage, according to an update issued by UC Davis.

Friday, the university abruptly canceled its commencement during the ceremony itself as graduates were crossing the stage, citing concerns over the heat.

According to Kat Kerlin with UC Davis, six people were taken to area hospitals after first responders received 35 medical calls due to the heat at the Friday event.

The University invited students who did not get to walk at Friday's graduation to the separate ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday.

"Misters, fans, shade tents and water stations are available throughout UC Davis Health Stadium," UC Davis said in a statement. "Graduates’ family members are welcome to watch a livestream of the ceremony in air conditioning at the University Credit Union Center, which will be open as a cooling center. Our public safety officials recommend that people go there before they start feeling ill."

The University added that students who did not get to walk the stage on Friday or Saturday will be contacted at a later date to get their input on a future ceremony.

During Saturday morning's ceremony, graduates walked the stage in spite of the University's previous update indicating that students would not be allowed to do so.

For Saturday morning's ceremony, speakers agreed to record their speeches to be sent to graduates at a later date, allowing the graduates to walk the stage instead.

