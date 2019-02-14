SACRAMENTO, Calif — Ten years ago, only 5 percent of California was considered not to be in a drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Alan Haynes, a hydrologist with the California-Nevada River Forecast Center, is one of the specialists in the area who judges how dry the region is based on river levels and the possibilities of flooding.

Haynes said that this year only some of the rivers in the Sacramento Valley will be near dangerous levels of flooding their surrounding areas.

“As you probably know, we’ve had a wet sort of a wet winter," Haynes said. "There is a lot of space in the reservoirs, so we’re not really seeing any big flood releases.”

Having back-to-back storms in the past two weeks has caused river levels to get close to danger zones, he said. Haynes said that the water levels at Cache Creek specifically could reach record-high levels that could rise to the top of the levee.

The video below, captured by Ken Flask, shows high water levels on Thursday morning.

Since there are flood control systems in place, Haynes said there is not an extreme danger of major floods.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the river gauge on Cache Creek indicated that the area would reach "danger stage" around 8 p.m.

The good news is, the Cache Creek is not expected to overtop, according to Yolo County officials. It is instead expected to go down again around 10 p.m.

Experienced teams with the State and County are in place to monitor the situation and are prepared to address any levee issues.

"We have such a well-designed flood control system where if they need to they can hold back some of the water at Folsom Reservoir," Haynes said. "There are some locations along the way that will flood, like RV parks and cause road closures and stuff like that."

Although the Sacramento region is not in a drought, only around 36 percent of the state of California is not in a drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While well over half of the state is still dry, the amount of the state that is no longer in drought has doubled from the 18.29 percent reported by the United States Drought Monitor.

Notice a large puddle on the road? Watch this video to find how the city of Sacramento can help to reduce those problems.