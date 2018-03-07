If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Because of the County Fire, the town of Winters is postponing their firework show.

Originally scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, July 3, the town notified its residents early Monday of the decision because of a neighboring wildfire. The County Fire has grown to 70,000 acres with only five percent containment.

The town cites air quality concerns and unhealthy smoke levels as the main reasons for canceling the show. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

As an alternative, the cities of Woodland and Davis extended invitations to Winters residents to attend firework shows in their communities.

