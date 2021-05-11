Despite voting to keep Daylight Saving year-round, Californians prepare to 'fall back' this weekend

Despite Californians' support at the polls in 2018 for eternal daylight saving, the state legislature still needs to approve the move by a two-thirds majority.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Ready or not, get ready to "fall back".

After eight months of daylight saving, this Sunday we have to wind back the clock, and in the process prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon.

You may remember, though, that three years ago California voters passed a ballot measure approving a move to have the entire state remain on daylight-saving time year-round.

Since California voters passed prop in 2018, lawmakers at both the state and federal level have not taken action to turn the will of the people into reality.

"Falling back" to standard time, meaning sunset will happen before 5pm on Sunday, is an issue that can divide families.

"I think it's awesome," laughed father David YTu, "Just because the kids are inside and in bed earlier now."

His 10-year-old daughter Emma, though, doesn't buy that.

"I don't like it because I want to go play outside more!" she affirmed.

In fact, 60% of voters state-wide sided with Emma back in 2018.

Despite Californians' support for eternal daylight saving, the state legislature still needs to approve the move by a two-thirds majority.

After that, Congress, on the federal level, would have to give its blessing.

Voter Cindy Lawrence questioned the apparent inaction over the past three years.

"Nothing gets done," she said, "So what are they doing?"

At this point, under Congressional rules, individuals states do have the option of remaining on standard time year-round, If they wish.

Daylight saving time was adopted in the U.S. during both world wars in the last century as a way of conserving energy, and in 1966, it became a part of the official U.S. calendar under the 'Uniform Time Act'.

It's a move that most of the nation's farmers have vehemently opposed, as it means less light while working early in the mornings.

"I don't like going back and forth," said farmer Jennifer Campbell.

"In the winter, at least we go in at a decent hour, eat, have family time and that's nice," she added.

There are also some health-related drawbacks to the sun setting sooner, according to Dr. Michael Lardon.

"We see people who don't have histories of depression developing some symptoms of depression, so it's something that we really need to be cognizant of," he told News 8.

During the adjustment to the time change, there's also initially a higher incidence of accidents and injuries, from the workplace to the roadways, according to Dr. Lardon.

"So for the first week or two after the light changes, that's a time to really pay attention, make sure you get enough sleep, make sure you're getting your exercise," he added.

A final reminder: we do "fall back" at 2 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 7.

One minor consolation as we "lose" that hour of sunlight each day: we at least gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.