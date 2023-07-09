Dead body found at Lakeland Village in South Lake Tahoe

The woman hasn't been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Police are investigating a death that happened in South Lake Tahoe just after midnight early Sunday morning.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a report of a woman lying unresponsive in the common area of Lakeland Village on Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Despite efforts from a citizen and first responders to help her, she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The woman hasn't been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said there is no public safety threat related to the case.

Anyone with information about the case can email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2309-0058.

