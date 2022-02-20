Dead body found north of Highway 70 in Plumas County

An autopsy was scheduled to figure out who the person was and how they died.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a dead body was found in Rock Creek Sunday afternoon north of Highway 70.

Deputies say the call came in around 2:30 p.m. from the Jarbo Gap Cal Fire station. The sheriff's office was able to recover the body with help from rescue teams and the Butte County Sheriff's Office's helicopter.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the body was found near an area where authorities have been searching for Frank Christopher, a man reported missing back on Jan. 30.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm who the dead person is and how the person died.