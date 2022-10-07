Dead body pulled from water during search for Winters teen Eduardo Fierros

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office was not able to confirm the identity of the body.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Solano County Sheriff's Office announced that a dead body was recovered from the water in the Lake Solano County Park area.

The area has been the location of a search effort for a missing teenager from Winters, 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office was not able to confirm the identity of the body Monday evening. Officials said more details will be released following a positive identification of the body.

Eduardo Fierros was involved in a crash on July 3 around midnight just West of Canal Lane in Winters, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck he was driving is believed to have struck a tree before landing in Putah Creek, which varies in depth, ranging from shallow to more than 20-feet deep.

The truck belonged to the father of another teenager who was also involved and survived the crash, according to CHP. That teenager told police that Fierros was driving when the truck crashed. The cause of the crash isn't known at this time.

