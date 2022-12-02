Dead body found along Yuba County roadway in Linda

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Deputies have opened an investigation after a dead body was found on the side of a roadway in Yuba County.
Yuba County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1900 block of Linda Avenue after a person found the body in Linda and called it in around 2 p.m. Thursday. Few other details about the investigation have been released at this time, but deputies were able to confirm the caller's findings.
The body has not been identified. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
