x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dead body found along Yuba County roadway in Linda

Deputies said the body was found on the side of Linda Avenue.

More Videos

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Deputies have opened an investigation after a dead body was found on the side of a roadway in Yuba County.

Yuba County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1900 block of Linda Avenue after a person found the body in Linda and called it in around 2 p.m. Thursday. Few other details about the investigation have been released at this time, but deputies were able to confirm the caller's findings.

The body has not been identified. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out