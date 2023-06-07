Dead livestock in Placer County likely improperly dumped by butcher, officials say

Placer County Animal Service officials began investigating a report of a "variety of animals" found dead on Dyer Lane

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — After a pile of dead livestock animals was found in rural Placer County, officials believe they may have an explanation for how it showed up.

Katie Combs Prichard, public information officer for Placer County Health and Human Services, says the investigation is ongoing but officials think livestock was butchered then inappropriately disposed of.

Placer County Animal Service officials began investigating a report of a "variety of animals" found dead after someone reported goats, sheep and other small animals piled together on Dyer Lane, northwest of Antelope.

The area is known to officials as a dumping area of all things from furniture and appliances to live animals, according to Katie Ingram, Animal Services Manager of Placer County Animal Service.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case or other animal-related cases in Placer County can call the Placer County Animal Service at (530) 886-5500.

