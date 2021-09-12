Body found in Tuolumne County storage unit leads to murder, identity theft charges

Detectives with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office discovered a missing Twain Harte resident at a storage facility in Sonora.

SONORA, Calif. — Two men have been arrested after the body of 76-year-old Twain Harte resident Craig Arthur Hale was discovered inside a storage unit during a missing person investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies executed a search warrant at Purely Storage in Sonora on Oct. 7, 2021, detectives found Hale, turning the missing person's investigation into a death inquiry.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, during a SWAT operation, detectives arrested 49-year-old Steven Mathew Berrigan in Hale's death. Berrigan has been arrested on charfes on murder, theft of the victim's vehicle and identity theft.

Berrigan is now in custody at the Tuolumne County Dambacher Detention Center.

