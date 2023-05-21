CHP investigates deadly crash in Amador County

According to the CHP, two cars were involved in the crash Sunday afternoon.

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Officers with the California Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash in Amador County. One woman was killed and one man was hurt, officials say.

The head-on crash happened on State Route 16 just west of Long Gate Road outside the town of Plymouth. Only the two drivers were involved.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The CHP first posted about the crash on Facebook at 1:47 p.m. Sunday asking people to be cautious while driving through the area.

