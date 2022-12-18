1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash along I-80 near Fairfield

The California Highway Patrol said one person died in the crash.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A three-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 80 turned deadly Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. east of Pittman Road, near Fairfield.

A CHP spokesperson said a Tesla sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit two other vehicles and overturned several times along the roadway. Three people were taken to the hospital.

CHP said the Tesla driver was left with major injuries, but a passenger in the Tesla, only described as male, ultimately died from his injuries.

Two people in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to CHP.

