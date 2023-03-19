Lassen County man dies after becoming wedged underneath semitruck in Sutter County

Highway 99 was closed near Yuba City as police investigated the crash Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 30-year-old Westwood man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Sutter County Sunday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office, a semi-truck driver from Stockton was stopped on State Route 99 at Oswald Road and attempted to accelerate to make a left turn back onto the highway around 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The truck went directly into the path of a 2023 Toyota Tacoma that was driving north on Highway 99.

The Toyota became wedged underneath the truck's 53-foot trailer. Officers say the Toyota's driver, identified as a 30-year-old man from Westwood, died instantly.

The driver of the truck reportedly called 911 to report the crash and stayed at the scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors.

The investigation into the deadly crash forced officers to close down Highway 99 between Barry Road and Oswald Road for two hours.

Investigators ask witnesses to call officials at 530-645-6200.

Watch more from ABC10: 1 killed, 4 hurt in Sacramento crash | Top 10