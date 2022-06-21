1 dead after car loses control, crashes into parked big rig in Tracy, police say

A 19-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

TRACY, Calif. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a car lost control and crashed in Tracy, police said.

The crash happened around 4:37 p.m. at the Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road intersection. Arriving officers found two people inside a car and closed the roadway to give firefighters an opportunity to get them out.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old out of Manteca, was taken to a hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. A 19-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Tracy Police Department, the car tried to make a turn but lost control and hit a parked semi-truck and loaded trailer.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information on the crash has been released at this time.

