Deadly Highway 4 crash near Yosemite has San Jose father calling for change

Quang Tran is calling for CalTrans to conduct a safety audit of the route from Yosemite to the Bay Area.

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. — After an unforgettable visit to Yosemite National Park, Quang Tran said his family's lives changed forever on their drive back home to San Jose.

Looking back, Tran blames bad road markings for the deadly crash.

Dashcam video captured from Tran's vehicle on Aug. 11 shows the moment that a car crashed into them head-on at more than 60 mph on Highway 4 near Copperopolis.

"Right at the impact, right before that, I knew I was going to die," Tran said.

Moments after the brutal collision, the camera is knocked off the dash and shows a dazed Tran, breathing out airbag smoke before springing into action to protect his family.

His wife and mother were seriously injured and had to be hospitalized. His father is still recovering a month after the accident.

Incredibly, his two girls were shaken but not badly hurt.

The driver and two passengers in the other car did not survive.

In the weeks since the crash, Tran has returned to the scene of the crash, making careful observations of the road. He believes the other car was passing legally over dashed lines that should be painted solid.

"There were mountains blocking the curvature (of the road). So it was all a bad combination that resulted in the crash, and I honestly believe that if another two cars were in the same situation, it would result in the same bad outcome," Tran said.

Now, Tran is calling for CalTrans to conduct a safety audit of the route from Yosemite to the Bay Area.

"You always have a fear (the cars driving in) the other direction could just hit you head-on. And that would be the worst nightmare — and that was the nightmare I lived," Tran said.

CHP said they are awaiting the results of a toxicology report for the driver who caused the crash, but they don't suspect DUI.

The Tran family has established a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.