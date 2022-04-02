x
14-year-old girl killed after being hit by Honda CR-V near Placerville, CHP says | Update

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 4 p.m. on Carson Road near Placerville.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Update: 

CHP says that the driver in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old girl has been found.

Original story:

California Highway Patrol has opened an investigation after a 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle near Placerville. 

On Twitter, CHP said they are currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Carson Road. A spokesperson for CHP's Placerville division said the girl was walking eastbound on the north shoulder of Carson Road when she was hit and killed by a westbound Honda CR-V.  

"We are looking for a newer model white Honda CR-V," the tweet said. "The vehicle will have front bumper and windshield damage to the passenger side from hitting a pedestrian."

Law enforcement said the vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Carson Road toward Placerville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 916-861-1300. 

