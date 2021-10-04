2 dead after crash along I-80 near Madison Avenue | Update

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed that there were four patients, two of which were fatalities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash along Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the incident was a multi-vehicle crash that required extrication. A spokesperson for fire district said three cars were involved in the collision.

Sgt. Aaron Smallenberger, CHP spokesperson, said two people have died. The death toll increased from an earlier reported figure from Sacramento Metro Fire that initially said one person was dead.

Sgt. Smallenberger said said two people were hit on the side of I-80 and that the driver of the car that hit them ran away. He said the two people were on the shoulder of the roadway helping each other with gas when the other car veered over and hit them.

A search for the driver is still underway, but a passenger in the car that hit the people stayed at the scene. Sgt. Smallenberger said that person had major injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who is roughly 40 to 50 years old and is heavy set with no shirt and jeans.

