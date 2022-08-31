Sacramento police identify man wanted after deadly Natomas gas station shooting

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station on Gateway Oaks Drive and El Camino.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police need the public's help locating a man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing an employee at a Natomas gas station.

According to a news release, the man is identified as Rashawn Maurice Anderson. Police say he now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station on Gateway Oaks Drive and El Camino.

A woman, later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Johnson, was found with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Johnson’s sister, Taraejhana Gray, told ABC10 that Johnson recently moved to Sacramento to further her rap career.

"She was a show stopper. She was definitely a go-getter,” Gray said. "She honestly helped a lot of people who liked to rap and write. She would let them know 'It's your time to shine. Go ahead and put that out there.’”

She was killed one week after celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Anyone with information can call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

WATCH ON ABC10: Stockton's 39 homicides reaches 2021 total number of killings