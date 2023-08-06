2 dead after Rio Vista plane crash, NTSB investigator to arrive Friday

The Rio Vista Fire Department says the crash happened just before noon at the Rio Vista Airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RIO VISTA, Calif. — The Rio Vista Fire Department says two people are dead after a plane crash Thursday.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to the Rio Vista Airport for "an aircraft down." The plane was found east of the airport in a rural unincorporated area of Solano County.

The Rio Vista Fire Department says dispatch was told the aircraft was "circling in an unusual manner."

Upon arrival, they found a single-engine plane with two people trapped inside. Both were dead.

The plane's flight path before the crash is unknown. The FAA, NTSB, and Solano County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

The NTSB told ABC10 in a statement an investigator will arrive on site Friday for the on-scene portion of the investigation.

⚠️AIRCRAFT INCIDENT⚠️ Rio Vista Municipal Airport, Rio Vista. CA. On June 8th, 2023, at 11:46 AM, the Rio Vista Fire... Posted by Rio Vista Police Department on Thursday, June 8, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

WATCH ALSO | Pig butchering: New scam targets vulnerable with just one text message