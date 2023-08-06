2 dead after Rio Vista plane crash, NTSB investigator to arrive Friday

RIO VISTA, Calif. — The Rio Vista Fire Department says two people are dead after a plane crash Thursday.
According to officials, first responders were dispatched to the Rio Vista Airport for "an aircraft down." The plane was found east of the airport in a rural unincorporated area of Solano County.
The Rio Vista Fire Department says dispatch was told the aircraft was "circling in an unusual manner."
Upon arrival, they found a single-engine plane with two people trapped inside. Both were dead.
The plane's flight path before the crash is unknown. The FAA, NTSB, and Solano County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
The NTSB told ABC10 in a statement an investigator will arrive on site Friday for the on-scene portion of the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.