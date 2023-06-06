1 dead in Plumas County house fire

Officials say around 11 a.m. Tuesday, burned human remains were found in what was left of the home.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — One person died in a house fire in Plumas County.

According to a release from officials, the fire happened in the 5300 block of Chandler Road in Quincy, California.

The person has not been identified.

Officials did point out that they conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire and spoke with neighbors and friends of the occupant of the home.

They said those they spoke to were unable to find the occupant.

The remains were removed and the cause of death is under investigation.