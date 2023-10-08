Man killed in shooting near Stockton's Edison High School

Police are asking people to avoid the area as detectives investigate

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near south Stockton's Edison High School left a man dead, the Stockton Police Department said Thursday.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 10:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers say the shooting victim, only described as an adult male, was dead when they responded to the scene.

Investigators do not yet know a motive for the deadly shooting and have not released any suspect information. Police have asked people to avoid the area as homicide detectives investigate.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 for information related to the case. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600. Witnesses can also talk to investigators at 209-937-8323.

The deadly shooting marks Stockton's 32nd homicide case so far in 2023.

