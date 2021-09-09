Death investigation underway in Stanislaus County

Few details are currently available surrounding the death, but the sheriff's office expects the on-scene investigation to last for hours.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway just outside of Riverbank in Stanislaus County.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of "suspicious circumstances" just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Few details are currently available surrounding the death as the investigation continues. However, the sheriff's office said the investigation is being done on the 4200 block of Highway 108.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area along Highway 108 between Claus Road and Mesa Drive. With the on-scene investigation expected to last for hours, traffic is being re-routed away from the area.

Anyone with information on the death can contact the sheriff's office at 209-552-2468.