Dollars & Sense: Debunking myths about filing car insurance claims and who owes you money

SACRAMENTO, California — Something many Northern California drivers are all too familiar with is cracks and dings to their vehicles from driving on the freeways. Unexpected repairs are tough to afford on top of already expensive groceries, medical, and utility bills.

So, who should pay up… you or the government?

Experts ABC10 spoke with say there are misconceptions online about filing claims and who owes you money.

“If you have comprehensive car insurance, then it would cover things like cracks in your windshield, dents in your car from flying objects, etc.,” said Janet Ruiz with the Insurance Information Institute.

One viewer said she was driving on Interstate 80 in Auburn when her window “shattered into a million pieces” and another said they have chips and cracks all over the windshield from driving on a stretch of I-80 in Placer County.

Back in March ABC10 reported about a string of reported car damage on I-80. Six months later and after repairing the road, conditions seem to have improved but one thing that hasn’t is the cost of repairs. Putting off repairs could end up costing you more in the long run.

Time is of the essence if your windshield is damaged. A crack or chip in your window less than six inches long can be repaired and there are even some auto repair shops who will fix it for free.

Experts say you should replace your whole windshield if it’s more than six inches.

“When you notice you have damage to your car and you think it was something like a rock in your window, be sure to take photos of the damage. That way when you put your claim in, you can also submit those photos and document the type of damage you have,” said Ruiz.

It’s likely Caltrans won’t be paying the repair bill either. A Caltrans spokesperson told ABC10, “Under California law, Caltrans does not insure vehicles for damage on our highways.”

They did say, however, that there are limited circumstances in which Caltrans may be statutorily responsible for vehicle damage.

Caltrans encourages drivers to be careful on all roads and carry adequate automobile insurance to cover liability and property damage. If you think they’re responsible for damage to your car, you can find more information on filing a claim HERE.

