'Deeply disturbing': Off-duty San Diego police officer arrested after reported road rage incident

SAN DIEGO — An off-duty San Diego police officer was arrested today, accused of brandishing a gun during a road rage incident in Clairemont.



Officer William Carter-Torres was suspended from the department "(a)s soon as Chief David Nisleit learned of the incident," the San Diego Police Department said in a statement.



Nisleit called the allegations against Carter-Torres "deeply disturbing," and said the actions he is accused of "will not be tolerated under any circumstances."



A woman who called police about 9:15 a.m. reported that a man had pulled out the firearm "in a threatening manner" during a road rage incident, police said.



She provided police with the vehicle's license plate number, and investigators determined the driver was Carter-Torres, according to authorities. The vehicle was his personal one, police said.



The officer, who has worked for the department for three years and was assigned to the Central Division, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, police said.