Del Campo High School on lockdown, deputies say

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was put on lockdown Monday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and Dewey Boulevard is closed near the school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a student with a gun, but the campus was checked clear.

Officials said all students are safe and unharmed.

There is no suspect identified or in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

