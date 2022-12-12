x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Del Campo High School on lockdown, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a student with a gun, but the campus was ultimately checked clear.

More Videos

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was put on lockdown Monday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and Dewey Boulevard is closed near the school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a student with a gun, but the campus was checked clear. 

Officials said all students are safe and unharmed.

There is no suspect identified or in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out