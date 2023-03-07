Del Paso Heights homeowner attacked for cleaning up graffiti

"There's more severe penalty for us as a victim of a crime than there is for the criminal."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Del Paso Heights man says he's angry at some of his neighbors who continue to spray paint graffiti on his fence. He says it's happened for a year and things have taken a violent turn in the last two weeks.

Gui Chase moved into the Del Paso Heights area five years ago looking for a place where he could retire, but his neighborhood has seen its share of graffiti over the last year. It also keeps popping up on his own fence. He says he calls police but gets transferred to 311.

"They came up and put signs along this fence, so there's like a $1,000 fine for leaving graffiti or vandalism, something like that. Within a couple of days, every single sign was tagged," said Chase.

He would have to clean up the mess himself after each incident.

"I started getting letters from the city because I was violating some code by not painting over it fast enough," he said.

Meanwhile, the people actually responsible are avoiding the consequences of their actions.

"There's more severe penalty for us as a victim of a crime than there is for the criminal. Because if we don't paint this fast enough, we get a letter and the threat of a fine, which is completely absurd," he said.

Two weeks ago he tried to take matters into his own hands by catching those responsible in the act. Then, things took a turn for the worse.

"I'm facedown in the street... when I came to, my neighbors had carried me over to the side of the street and called an ambulance, so I don't even remember being assaulted," he said.

His neighbor, Ramona Landeros, is motivated to help bring positive changes to the area. She's also running for Sacramento City Council.

"We come together and support our community members, and anyone who needs that support, especially when it's so close to home," said Landeros.

A city of Sacramento spokesperson told ABC10 it's the homeowners' responsibility to remove the graffiti. He has received warnings about it and the city has also provided him with free paint.

Chase says he's still frustrated and wants those responsible to know.

"I'm not scared at all. I'm angry. This is my home and somebody, some child does not have the right to tell me that this is their wall to destroy however they wish," he said.

A spokesperson with Sacramento police said it takes the presence of graffiti seriously and the North Violent Crime Reduction Team will continue to do follow-ups on these incidents.

WATCH MORE: Catalytic converter thieves confronted with paintball guns in Turlock bail on crime