Delta Airlines extends travel credit timeline

Customers who have eCredits with Delta Airlines after canceling or postponing a trip now have until Dec. 31, 2023 to rebook.

MINNEAPOLIS — Due to the pandemic, travelers across the country have canceled or postponed trips and flights. Now, Delta Airlines is giving customers more time to rebook those trips and extending the life of their travel credits.

Effective Jan. 12, 2022, Delta said customers with eCredits on their account will have an extra year of flexibility to rebook flights.

If you have a credit with Delta, you have until Dec. 31, 2023 to rebook for travel through 2024.

Delta customers who have upcoming travel plans for this year or buy a ticket in 2022 also have the option to rebook using those same dates if their plans change.

In a press release, the airline said customers shouldn't be surprised if they don't see the new expiration dates on their Delta eCredits yet since the system is being updated.

The move comes on the wake of major holiday travel disruptions that impacted airports and airlines across the country.

Over Christmas, Delta confirmed that the omicron variant contributed to flight cancellations across the U.S., along with other issues like bad weather.

"Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources -- including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying," the airline said back in December when it canceled more than 150 flights on Christmas Eve.

Travel troubles continued into the new year for Delta and other airlines, when thousands of flights were canceled because of COVID-related staffing shortages.





