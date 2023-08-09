San Joaquin Delta College unveils fitness court

The court is open to the public and will be used for the college's police academy

STOCKTON, Calif. — There's a new, free place to work out in Stockton.

Students and staff members at San Joaquin Delta College unveiled their Fitness Court Friday. The court, which is open to the public, features workout stations with suggested seven-minute routines.

The unveiling came after nearly three years of planning. The idea for the "outdoor gym" was first developed by the college's Black Faculty Taskforce during the pandemic.

"The prolonged pandemic lockdowns and restrictions have significantly impacted the health of students, faculty and staff highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness and physical activities," said Black Faculty Task Force representative Valerie Gnassounou. "Surveys have shown that exercising the body and mind can enhance physical well-being and combat mental health issues."

The court is located on the east side of the campus along Pacific Avenue. A $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign made construction of the court possible.

The National Fitness Campaign has constructed nearly 500 similar courts in cities across the nation.

"We're all excited to see this come to fruition," said Delta College President Lisa Aguilera-Lawrenson. "It's great because this location is visible to the community. It's accessible to the community members and it's 100% free."

Delta College's Director of Public Safety Programs, Tammie Murrell, is also excited about the new Fitness Court.

"We were looking for a place for (police) academy students to work out that wasn't in competition with athletic facilities, so the idea was to put this court near our classroom. It's about a 200-yard walk to our classroom," said Murrell. "For our students, it's important, but it's also important for the whole community."

While police academy students will be using the court almost every day, the main goal of the facility is to give the community a space to exercise.

