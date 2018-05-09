If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Authorities have shut down Interstate 5 in both directions due to the growing Delta Fire in Shasta County, just to the north of Redding.

According to Shasta-Trinity National Forest, via Twitter, the Delta Fire has burned 5,000 acres just to the northeast of Lakehead, California and is 0 percent contained.

The #DeltaFire is 2000 acres & 0% contained, under Unified Command w/ @forestservice & @ShastaSheriff. California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 (CIIMT5) is now managing the Delta Fire, in addition to the Hirz Fire https://t.co/BauKLHKuKn pic.twitter.com/BjKpEayfsI — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 6, 2018

The Shasta County Sheriff’s office is conducting evacuations on both sides of I-5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta – Siskiyou county line.

Crews have shut down the interstate northbound at Fawndale Road, located about 10 miles to the north of Redding, and southbound at Mott Road, just to the south of Mount Shasta. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Here is a map showing the approximate location of the #DeltaFire using the MODIS Active Fire Mapping Program. For more info about this program, please visit: https://t.co/1NZNTr23JD Also shown are the perimeters of the #HirzFire (yellow boundary) and the #CarrFire (gray boundary) pic.twitter.com/K0j1l6UUv4 — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 6, 2018

The Delta fire is under unified command with U.S. Forest Service and Shasta County Sheriff's Office. California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 (CIIMT5) is managing the Delta Fire, in addition to the nearby Hirz Fire. CAL FIRE is also assisting in the fight.

An evacuation center located at the Mount Shasta Community Center, located at 629 Alder St. in Mt. Shasta.

Here is a live look at traffic in the area from Waze:

CAL FIRE is assisting the Shasta-Trinity National Forest with a wildfire at I-5 and Delta School Road, 2 miles northwest of Lakehead (Shasta County). #DeltaFire https://t.co/sIaNqwaYuh pic.twitter.com/loHrHuuUX7 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2018

Southbound I-5 truck traffic with permit loads need to exit in Mount Shasta. Mott Road undercrossing has height restrictions. #DeltaFire — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 5, 2018

The #DeltaFire is burning near #Interstate5 near the Vollmers Exit north of #Lakehead. Please be advised of increased fire traffic if you're traveling through the area and avoid the area if possible. Follow @CaltransD2 for information on I-5. https://t.co/wDIwBFJ3WO pic.twitter.com/1N0rQcQ9Eo — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 5, 2018

