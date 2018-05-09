If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Authorities have shut down Interstate 5 in both directions due to the growing Delta Fire in Shasta County, just to the north of Redding.
According to Shasta-Trinity National Forest, via Twitter, the Delta Fire has burned 5,000 acres just to the northeast of Lakehead, California and is 0 percent contained.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s office is conducting evacuations on both sides of I-5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta – Siskiyou county line.
Crews have shut down the interstate northbound at Fawndale Road, located about 10 miles to the north of Redding, and southbound at Mott Road, just to the south of Mount Shasta. There is no estimated time for reopening.
The Delta fire is under unified command with U.S. Forest Service and Shasta County Sheriff's Office. California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 (CIIMT5) is managing the Delta Fire, in addition to the nearby Hirz Fire. CAL FIRE is also assisting in the fight.
An evacuation center located at the Mount Shasta Community Center, located at 629 Alder St. in Mt. Shasta.
Here is a live look at traffic in the area from Waze:
RELATED STORY: Delta Fire: Latest maps and road closures