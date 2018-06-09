If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The so-called Delta Fire burning north of Redding has forced evacuations and caused a complete emergency shut down for a large stretch of Interstate 5 in Shasta County.

According to Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the fire has burned 5,000 acres just to the northeast of Lakehead, California abd us 0 percent contained.

Here is a map showing the approximate location of the #DeltaFire using the MODIS Active Fire Mapping Program. For more info about this program, please visit: https://t.co/1NZNTr23JD Also shown are the perimeters of the #HirzFire (yellow boundary) and the #CarrFire (gray boundary) pic.twitter.com/K0j1l6UUv4 — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 6, 2018

Crews have shut down the interstate northbound at Fawndale Road, located about 10 miles to the north of Redding, and southbound at Mott Road, just to the south of Mount Shasta. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Here is a map of where the Delta Fire is located from CAL FIRE. Also in the photo, the large red blob to the right is the location of the still-burning Hirz Fire.

Here is a look at traffic in the area from Waze:

