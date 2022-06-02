Delta flight comes to skidding halt at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson airport

Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, according to officials.

ATLANTA — It was a scary moment for passengers as an Atlanta-bound flight had an unexpected landing Sunday.

Delta Air Lines flight 1277 left Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to come to a skidding halt at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. It was scheduled to arrive at 3:45 p.m. at terminal S, with passengers departing from gate B23, Delta Air Lines flight information shows.

Instead, passengers exited onto the grass.

According to an airline statement shared with NBC, the plane experienced a flat tire and the aircraft came to rest on the taxiway.

"While the aircraft receives maintenance, customers are being deplaned and bused to the terminal," a Delta spokesperson said.

In a statement to 11Alive, the FAA said the plane "stopped safely in a grassy area after blowing a tire on its right main gear upon landing around 3:40 p.m. local time."

As passengers were deplaned, flight crew and passengers stayed behind on the plane, according to the agency. No one was hurt.