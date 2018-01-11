Children can have a hard time keeping their teeth clean when faced with a mountain of candy they've collected on Halloween.

Danielle Mendoza, the practice manager at Smile Kingdom Dental, said that, aside from helping prevent tooth decay, dental offices that offer candy "buy backs" can re-gift the sweets to some unexpected places.

Mendoza told ABC10 that because she and a dentist in her office have loved ones in the military, they send that candy overseas.

The program, which was started by Chris Kammer in Wisconsin in 2005, gives children $1 per pound of candy. And since 2005, dental offices across the nation have started participating. On average, dental practice collect around 500 pounds of candy, according to information the Halloween Candy Buy Back Program has collected from participating dentists.

Learn more about the Halloween candy buy back program.

But Mendoza said that some years they have people donate candy without being paid because they just want to give to the military. After it's collected, the candy is then shipped to various veterans organizations, who then create care packages for those actively serving.

Mendoza said that Smile Kingdom Dental also collects cards for the troops to go with some of the care packages. Buy backs begin Nov. 1 and often end around Nov. 10.

Below is a list of confirmed dental practices for 2018 that will buy back Halloween candy. Be sure to call your dentists office to learn if they're participating.

Rocklin Kids Dentist

5420 Park Drive

Rocklin, CA, 95765

Phone: (916) 435-5230

Email: contactus@rocklinkidsdentist.com

www.rocklinkidsdentist.com

Smile Kingdom Dental

2340 Sunrise Blvd # 25

Rancho Cordova, CA, 95670

Phone: 916-852-8510

Email: smilekingdomdental@yahoo.com

www.smilekingdom.com

Couch and Hammond Family Dentistry

260 Palladio Parkway #1001

Folsom, CA, 95630

Phone: 916-805-5077

Email: folsom@couchandhammonddentistry.com

www.couchandhammonddentistry.com

Couch and Hammond Family Dentistry

970 Camerado Drive #100

Cameron Park, CA, 95682

Phone: 530-677-0723

Email: cameronpark@couchandhammonddentistry.com

www.couchandhammonddentistry.com

Make a Smile

2190 E Bidwell St

Folsom, CA, 95630

Phone: 916.984.0304

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Make a Smile

3840 El Dorado Hills Blvd #203

El Dorado Hills, CA, 95762

Phone: 916.941.0303

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Make a Smile

500 Auburn Folsom Rd. #330

Auburn, CA, 95603

Phone: 530.368.3685

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Make a Smile

2241 Sunset Blvd. Ste. D

Rocklin, CA, 95765

Phone: 916.380.0102

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Make a Smile

9585 Laguna Springs Dr. #120

Elk Grove, CA, 95758

Phone: 916.271.3737

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Make a Smile

3433 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA, 95825

Phone: 916.374.7711

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Make a Smile

731 Sterling Pkwy #100

Lincoln, CA, 95648

Phone: 916.644.0833

Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com

www.makeasmile.com

Designs in Dentistry

100 Iron Point Circle

Folsom, Ca, 95630

Phone: (916) 983-8360

Email: marion@designsindentistry.com

designsindentistry.com

Enchanted Dental Care

6600 Madison Avenue, Suite 12

Carmichael, CA, 95608

Phone: (916) 961-4522

Email: appts@enchanteddentalcare.com

www.enchanteddentalcare.com

Turlock Dental Care

990 Delbon Ave

Turlock, CA, 95382

Phone: (209) 667-7889

Email: turlockdentalcare@gmail.com

www.turlockdentalcare.com

© 2018 KXTV