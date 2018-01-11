Children can have a hard time keeping their teeth clean when faced with a mountain of candy they've collected on Halloween.
Danielle Mendoza, the practice manager at Smile Kingdom Dental, said that, aside from helping prevent tooth decay, dental offices that offer candy "buy backs" can re-gift the sweets to some unexpected places.
Mendoza told ABC10 that because she and a dentist in her office have loved ones in the military, they send that candy overseas.
The program, which was started by Chris Kammer in Wisconsin in 2005, gives children $1 per pound of candy. And since 2005, dental offices across the nation have started participating. On average, dental practice collect around 500 pounds of candy, according to information the Halloween Candy Buy Back Program has collected from participating dentists.
Learn more about the Halloween candy buy back program.
But Mendoza said that some years they have people donate candy without being paid because they just want to give to the military. After it's collected, the candy is then shipped to various veterans organizations, who then create care packages for those actively serving.
Mendoza said that Smile Kingdom Dental also collects cards for the troops to go with some of the care packages. Buy backs begin Nov. 1 and often end around Nov. 10.
Below is a list of confirmed dental practices for 2018 that will buy back Halloween candy. Be sure to call your dentists office to learn if they're participating.
Rocklin Kids Dentist
5420 Park Drive
Rocklin, CA, 95765
Phone: (916) 435-5230
Email: contactus@rocklinkidsdentist.com
www.rocklinkidsdentist.com
Smile Kingdom Dental
2340 Sunrise Blvd # 25
Rancho Cordova, CA, 95670
Phone: 916-852-8510
Email: smilekingdomdental@yahoo.com
www.smilekingdom.com
Couch and Hammond Family Dentistry
260 Palladio Parkway #1001
Folsom, CA, 95630
Phone: 916-805-5077
Email: folsom@couchandhammonddentistry.com
www.couchandhammonddentistry.com
Couch and Hammond Family Dentistry
970 Camerado Drive #100
Cameron Park, CA, 95682
Phone: 530-677-0723
Email: cameronpark@couchandhammonddentistry.com
www.couchandhammonddentistry.com
Make a Smile
2190 E Bidwell St
Folsom, CA, 95630
Phone: 916.984.0304
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Make a Smile
3840 El Dorado Hills Blvd #203
El Dorado Hills, CA, 95762
Phone: 916.941.0303
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Make a Smile
500 Auburn Folsom Rd. #330
Auburn, CA, 95603
Phone: 530.368.3685
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Make a Smile
2241 Sunset Blvd. Ste. D
Rocklin, CA, 95765
Phone: 916.380.0102
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Make a Smile
9585 Laguna Springs Dr. #120
Elk Grove, CA, 95758
Phone: 916.271.3737
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Make a Smile
3433 Arden Way
Sacramento, CA, 95825
Phone: 916.374.7711
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Make a Smile
731 Sterling Pkwy #100
Lincoln, CA, 95648
Phone: 916.644.0833
Email: toothfairy@makeasmile.com
www.makeasmile.com
Designs in Dentistry
100 Iron Point Circle
Folsom, Ca, 95630
Phone: (916) 983-8360
Email: marion@designsindentistry.com
designsindentistry.com
Enchanted Dental Care
6600 Madison Avenue, Suite 12
Carmichael, CA, 95608
Phone: (916) 961-4522
Email: appts@enchanteddentalcare.com
www.enchanteddentalcare.com
Turlock Dental Care
990 Delbon Ave
Turlock, CA, 95382
Phone: (209) 667-7889
Email: turlockdentalcare@gmail.com
www.turlockdentalcare.com