Depeche Mode to launch 2023 world tour in Sacramento

The Sacramento show kicks off a handful of U.S. dates before the band takes it to arenas and stadiums across Europe.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If all you ever wanted or needed was to see Depeche Mode, now’s your chance. The British new wave band is launching its next world tour at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March.

The show, scheduled for March 23, kicks off a handful of US shows before a large arena and stadium trek across Europe through August 2023.

The tour, named Memento Mori after the band’s upcoming 15th album, is the band’s first tour in five years and first without founding member Andy Fletcher.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. but the fan presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

