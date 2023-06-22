Deputies investigating South Sacramento homicide

It's the third homicide Sacramento County deputies have responded to since Wednesday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in South Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the call came in from a home on the 7400 block of La Mancha Way around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a man is confirmed dead and homicide detectives are on their way to the scene now.

The death marks the third homicide Sacramento County deputies have responded to in the last 48 hours.

The first happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Fair Oaks. The sheriff's office says a woman walked into the hospital complaining of a medical issue and then called dispatch to report a suspicious death at her home. She and her son — also the victim's roommates — were later arrested in connection with the man's death.

The second happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Alder Avenue as investigators were still at the scene of the Fair Oaks homicide. In this case the victim was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene. Few details are available about what happened leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.